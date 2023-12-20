Court case - Defendants sentenced: Prison sentences for cocaine smuggling

In a cocaine smuggling trial at the container port in Bremerhaven, the Bremen district court has sentenced four defendants to several years in prison. In its verdict on Wednesday, the court considered it proven that the four defendants from Bad Hersfeld in Hesse had instructed four other men to remove around 37 kilograms of cocaine from a refrigerated container. The court convicted the defendants of illegal importation of narcotics together with aiding and abetting the trafficking of narcotics in a not insignificant quantity, as a court spokesperson announced. The verdict is not yet final.

The men, who are between 22 and 35 years old, have now been sentenced to between six years and two months and eight years and three months in prison. The judges thus followed the prosecution's request almost in full, as the court spokesperson announced. The latter had demanded a prison sentence of eight years and six months for one defendant. In the pleadings, which were also held on Wednesday, the defense had requested prison sentences of less than three years.

The smuggling took place in April. The men are said to have worked together with four suspected helpers. An employee of a container handling company had observed the incident in April and alerted customs. This is how the smuggling was discovered. At the start of the trial, none of the four defendants had commented on the allegations.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de