Defendant under investigation for Trumph murder plot requestes Judge Aileen Cannon to step aside from his trial

Judge Aileen Cannon, who handled Trump's classified documents case in Florida, decided to drop the proceedings.

Lawyers representing Ryan Wesley Routh presented a request on Thursday, arguing that due to Cannon's future prospective nomination by Trump for a higher court position, if he were to win the presidency, she should step away from this case to maintain an unbiased image.

Back in the early part of the year, Cannon declared that special counsel Jack Smith was not lawfully assigned to his role managing the classified documents case. Smith is seeking to reverse this ruling.

Routh's legal team claims that Trump has commended Cannon openly since she dismissed the charges against him – even at the Republican National Convention – and highlights that as the supposed victim in this scenario, Trump holds a substantial interest in the case's outcome.

Their argument continues, stating that "should he gain the presidency in the future, he would have the power to nominate Your Honor to a federal judgeship on a higher court, in case a vacancy arises."

They conclude by mentioning that the rare circumstances surrounding this case could potentially create the perception of bias in the public's mind. Consequently, accordance to both the Constitution and the federal recusal statute, Cannon should disassociate herself from this case.

