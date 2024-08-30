- Defendant self-describes as "non-violent" in terrorist trial

A supposed terrorist, as per the accusations, intending to take part in the abduction of Federal Health Minister Karl Lauterbach (SPD), appeared amicable and cooperative at the trial's commencement in Frankfurt. He stated, "I'm a peaceful individual," in the Higher Regional Court (OLG), asserting that "violence isn't a solution-finding tool." Owing to his past, he had even declined military service as a young adult.

He acknowledges that his words might seem "questionable" considering the allegations, but he chose not to delve deeper into the matter. He plans to discuss the charges laid out by the Public Prosecutor's Office during the following hearing on Monday.

The prosecution claims that he, among other charges, has been involved in high treason planning and affiliated with a terrorist group. This group, named "Kaiserreichsgruppe," aimed to stage a coup in Germany by force. In this context, the Federal Health Minister was supposed to be abducted during a talk show appearance. As per the indictment, the perpetrators were willing to accept the loss of the minister's bodyguards. The prosecution alleges that the man in question intended to participate in this kidnapping.

Arrest during weapon exchange

In their quest for weapons and explosives for the coup, the group had engaged the services of an undercover investigator from the State Criminal Police Office of Rhineland-Palatinate. During the weapon exchange in April 2022, the initial group members were apprehended. According to the charges, these weapons were supposed to be stored in the garages of various group members, including the accused man.

Five other alleged group members have been on trial in the OLG Koblenz for more than a year. The Frankfurt OLG trial is currently scheduled to continue until November. The defendant remains in custody.

Despite the accusations of involvement in high treason planning and affiliation with a terrorist group, the defendant maintains his innocence in regard to the crime of kidnapping the Federal Health Minister. His past actions, such as refusing military service, suggest a reluctance towards violence, contradicting the allegations against him.

Read also: