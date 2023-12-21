NBA - Defeats for Orlando and Toronto

World champions Franz and Moritz Wagner have lost three NBA games in a row with the Orlando Magic for the first time this season. Orlando lost 106:115 in the Florida duel with the Miami Heat, even though the visitors were missing Jimmy Butler and Kevin Love with injuries.

"We're disappointed. We should be disappointed," said Magic coach Jamahl Mosley. "Miami deserves respect for their performance, but our guys know what they're capable of and that's what we have to measure ourselves against." Franz Wagner finished the game with 15 points, 6 rebounds and 5 assists, while his brother Moritz had 11 points and 7 rebounds. Tyler Herro had the best haul for Miami with 28 points.

Schröder's Raptors winless

Dennis Schröder also lost with the Toronto Raptors. The world champion captain lost 104:113 with Toronto against the defending champion Denver Nuggets. The Raptors completely lost their grip on the game at one point and trailed by 21 points. Schröder hit three of his eight shot attempts and finished with seven points and seven assists. Man of the match was Nikola Jokić with 31 points and 15 rebounds for the visitors.

However, two German professionals were still able to celebrate victories. World champion Daniel Theis contributed eleven points to the Los Angeles Clippers' 120:111 win over the Dallas Mavericks. It was LA's ninth win in a row, and no team in the league is currently unbeaten for longer. The Clippers overtook the Mavericks in the Western Conference with the win.

Isaiah Hartenstein also picked up a win with the New York Knicks and has now won three games in a row since the defeat against the Clippers. The center played from the start for the first time this season in the 121:101 win over city rivals Brooklyn Nets. Although he only scored two points on three attempts, he grabbed ten rebounds and had two blocks. In the previous game against the Los Angeles Lakers, he had set a career best with 17 rebounds.

Source: www.stern.de