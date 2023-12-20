3rd league - Defeat in Mannheim: 1860 Munich slips deeper into crisis

TSV 1860 Munich were unable to halt their downward trend in their final game of the calendar year. The third-division soccer team lost 1-0 (0-0) at Waldhof Mannheim on Wednesday evening and conceded their fourth defeat in a row. Bentley Baxter Bahn scored the winner for Mannheim with a flattering penalty in the 68th minute.

The "Lions" have lost six of their last seven league games and won just one, leaving them just two points clear of the relegation places for the winter.

Interim coach Frank Schmöller was also unable to bring about a turnaround after Maurizio Jacobacci's dismissal. In Mannheim, the Sixties failed above all due to their own lack of finishing, with the visitors missing a series of big chances.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de