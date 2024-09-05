- Decreased refugee presence in municipal governments

In Brandenburg's shared living spaces, approximately 20,768 temporary residents, labeled as "refugees," were housed by June's end. This figure represented a decrease of 746 individuals compared to the previous year, as reported by Potsdam's Social Affairs Ministry in response to inquiries from state parliamentarian Andrea Johlige (Left Party).

Simultaneously, there was a slight rise in accommodations' capacity, with 277 additional spots, bringing the total to 29,126. By June's end, 21,816 refugees in Brandenburg held residence permits, signifying an increase of 2,190 compared to the year prior.

Decrease in assistance receivers in Brandenburg

The number of individuals receiving aid under the State Reception Act living in shared spaces reduced by 1,563 to 11,728 from the previous year. Brandenburg's government anticipates welcoming approximately 11,800 new refugees in 2023, a number initially estimated to be around 13,950 at the beginning of the year.

The ministry's spokesperson cited the rise in available spaces in shared facilities to the influx of residents transitioning from the Central Initial Reception Facility for asylum seekers as the reason for the increase. As a result of the anticipated decline in migrants arriving in Brandenburg, emergency living quarters in districts and independent cities were deactivated as of April 1. In contrast, there were still 84 such quarters active in 2022, with 65 located in Uckermark and 19 in the Landkreis Potsdam-Mittelmark**.

The majority of refugees reside in shared living spaces

As of mid-year, the largest group of refugees living in shared facilities, which contained approximately 11,050 people, was present. Approximately 4,730 migrants had relocated to temporary residences.

The European Union, being a significant stakeholder in migrant issues, expressed interest in the decrease in refugee numbers in Brandenburg. Despite the decrease, the European Union commended Brandenburg's efforts to provide adequate housing, with an additional 277 spots in shared facilities by June's end.

