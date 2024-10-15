Decreased reading prevalence in Germany

In Germany, the habit of reading has taken a dip. Based on the Federal Statistical Office's findings from the 2022 time-use survey, people aged ten and above are spending an average of 27 minutes per day on reading, either digitally or on printed material. This is a decrease of five minutes compared to the 2012/2013 survey, where individuals were logging an average of 32 minutes daily.

Interestingly, people are spending over four times as much time watching TV as they do reading. The average daily viewing time was found to be two hours and eight minutes, with a four-minute increase compared to a decade ago. The statisticians noted that if people are reading, it's mainly books. On average, people dedicate 12 minutes a day to book reading in 2022. Newspaper reading accounts for nine minutes daily.

The statistics show that women and girls are more inclined towards reading than men and boys. Women and girls spent an average of 30 minutes daily reading, compared to 24 minutes for men and boys, as stated by the statistics office. There are also significant differences in reading habits across various age groups. The over 65s lead the pack with an average of 54 minutes daily reading time, while those aged between 45 and 64 spend an average of 26 minutes. The 30 to 44-year-olds spend half the time, with an average of 13 minutes daily, while young adults aged 18 to 29 spend an average of 11 minutes daily. The 10 to 17-year-olds lie in the middle, with an average of 19 minutes daily reading time.

The time-use survey is conducted voluntarily every ten years. Participants aged ten and above from participating households document their activities for three predetermined days - two weekdays and one weekend day - in a diary or an app.

In the 2022 time-use survey, people were found to spend an average of 27 minutes per day on reading. Despite this decrease, women and girls still spend more time reading compared to men and boys, averaging 30 minutes daily.

Read also: