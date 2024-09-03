Decreased forest blazes and heat-related fatalities observed in Spain.

Breaking temperature records in Spain again. The Spanish Meteorological Agency (Aemet) declared August 2022 as the hottest on record, boasting an average temperature of 25 degrees. This surpassed the average temperature of 23 degrees from 1991 to 2020 and even outdid the heat levels of the scorching summers of 2003 and 2023. Aemet shared this information through their X platform.

The year 2024 is predicted to have an average temperature of around 15.8 degrees, matching that of the record-breaking year 2022. As a result, the years from 2020 onward would make up the four hottest periods in Spanish history, Aemet highlighted.

Looking for an escape from the sweltering heat, many chose to seek solace in the sea. However, climate change is starting to affect even these havens. A heatwave transformed the Mediterranean off Mallorca, Spain's beloved vacation spot, into a bathtub-warm sea. A buoy in the southwest of the island recorded a water temperature of 31.87 degrees, breaking the previous record of 31.36 degrees, set only two years ago.

On the positive side, the damage wreaked by forest fires from January to August 2023 was 46% less compared to the same period in 2022. According to Elena Hernández from the Forest Fire Fighting Organization, this could be attributed to people becoming more aware and responsible this year, as 80% of fires are caused by human activities. The increased precipitation in the first half of the year also played a role in minimizing the risk of forest fires, as forest fires tend to occur in areas that have been extremely dry prior to the incident, leaving the soil and vegetation parched.

Heat-related fatalities in Spain also showed a significant decrease. The National Center for Epidemiology of the Carlos III Health Institute estimated that over 7,700 people lost their lives due to heat stroke last year. However, by August 2023, the institution forecasted the death toll to be around 3,000, attributing this to a cooler start to the summer season and more cautious behavior from vulnerable groups.

