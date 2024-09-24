Decrease in violent crimes estimated at around 3% was reported in the U.S. according to data from the FBI.

U.S. homicides and non-negligent manslaughters plummeted approximately 12% from 2023 to 2022, according to the FBI, marking the most substantial decrease in years. The number of reported rapes also saw a substantial decrease, dropping over 9%. Reported hate crimes, however, decreased by less than 1%.

In summary, violent crimes declined roughly 3%, while property crimes slipped around 2.4%.

Crime rates have emerged as a significant political debate as the 2024 presidential election nears. Republican candidate Donald Trump has strived to label crime as a main topic in the election, asserting that crime rates are surging and attempting to depict his Democratic opponent, Kamala Harris, as lenient on crime.

