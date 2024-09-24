Skip to content
Decrease in violent crimes estimated at around 3% was reported in the U.S. according to data from the FBI.

Decrease in violent crimes was observed nationwide in the United States last year, as per recent FBI data, which also showcased a significant decrease in homicides.

 and  Carmen Simpson
The FBI emblem is showcased on the J. Edgar Hoover edifice in Washington on August 9, 2022.
U.S. homicides and non-negligent manslaughters plummeted approximately 12% from 2023 to 2022, according to the FBI, marking the most substantial decrease in years. The number of reported rapes also saw a substantial decrease, dropping over 9%. Reported hate crimes, however, decreased by less than 1%.

In summary, violent crimes declined roughly 3%, while property crimes slipped around 2.4%.

Crime rates have emerged as a significant political debate as the 2024 presidential election nears. Republican candidate Donald Trump has strived to label crime as a main topic in the election, asserting that crime rates are surging and attempting to depict his Democratic opponent, Kamala Harris, as lenient on crime.

This story is still developing and will be updated accordingly.

The debate surrounding crime rates has become a major political issue, particularly in the context of the 2024 presidential election. Republican candidate Donald Trump is emphasizing crime as a key election topic, accusing his Democratic opponent, Kamala Harris, of being overly lenient on the issue.

The political discourse on crime, including Trump's statements about surging rates and Harris' supposed leniency, is reflective of the broader public concern about crime trends in the United States.

