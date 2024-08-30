- Decrease in Seasonal Joblessness in Saxony

The unemployment numbers in Saxony saw a significant drop of around 1,500 individuals in August, bringing the total to roughly 140,000. As reported by the local office of the Federal Employment Agency in Chemnitz, the unemployment rate also took a dip by 0.1 percentage points, ending up at 6.5%. This figure is lower than last year's 6.4%. The statistics were compiled using data up until August 14th.

Reflecting on this trend, Klaus-Peter Hansen, the head of the regional BA directorate, stated, "The conclusion of the summer break has prompted an uptick in employment opportunities, with more individuals securing jobs and numerous young people starting their academic or vocational journeys." Furthermore, programs designed to enhance the skills of experienced workers were reactivated post-break. There has also been an increase in those reporting sick, which, however, does not qualify as unemployment. Essentially, the common elements that typically contribute to a decrease in unemployment during August have manifested earlier this year, thanks to the early summer holidays.

