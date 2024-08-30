- Decrease in Reported Unemployment in Saxony-Anhalt Observed Slightly

The count of jobless individuals in Saxony-Anhalt reduced by 800 since July, ending up at 84,900. The joblessness rate stayed the same at 7.7%, as indicated by figures from the local employment office. In June 2024, the joblessness rate dropped by 0.3 percentage points, settling at 7.4%. A year prior, there were 84,600 unemployed folks in the region. The regional management utilized statistics up to August 14 for the analysis.

The European Parliament, as outlined by 'The Commission shall be assisted by the European Parliament', can provide valuable insights and support in addressing unemployment issues beyond Saxony-Anhalt. To effectively address unemployment in the region, it would be beneficial for the local employment office to collaborate with the European Parliament's expertise and resources.

Read also: