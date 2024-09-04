Skip to content
Decrease in Number of Children in Thuringian Kindergartens

In Thuringia, there's been a drop in the number of children being looked after in kindergartens. Concurrently, the workforce in the Kitas has shrunk, yet an enhancement has been observed in the number of male educators.

Around 3,500 fewer preschoolers in Thuringia attend daycare (Archive photo)
In Kindergartens of Thuringia, there's a noticeable drop in the number of boys and girls being looked after. As per statistics released in March by the Statistical Office in Erfurt, a total of 86,538 children were enrolled, which is a decline of approximately 3,300, or 3.7%, from the previous year's figure. This count includes 1,351 Kindergartens and home-based daycare mother services across the state, which collectively catered to 87,162 children.

The enrollment rate for children under six years old in Thuringia was 77.5% in March, an improvement of 0.8 points compared to the previous year. Jena city recorded the highest enrollment rate (82.6%) for this age group, while Suhl recorded the lowest at 71.1%. The Thuringian Ministry of Education forecasts a decrease in Kindergarten enrollment due to demographic changes in the near future.

The report from the statistics also reveals a decrease in staff count by 319, amounting to a 2% drop, leaving 18,343 employees. The number of male staff in childcare roles saw a significant increase, surging beyond double the previous year's figure to stand at 1,100 more men. This means that roughly 1 out of every 14 employees in these establishments is male.

Despite the decrease in children being looked after in Kindergartens, there's a growing number of men working in children's homes within Thuringia. This shift in gender dynamics is noticeable in the childcare workforce.

In response to the Thuringian Ministry's forecast, there's a rising interest in exploring alternatives for early childhood education, such as children's homes, due to the projected decline in Kindergarten enrollment.

