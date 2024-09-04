- Decrease in Number of Children in Thuringian Kindergartens

In Kindergartens of Thuringia, there's a noticeable drop in the number of boys and girls being looked after. As per statistics released in March by the Statistical Office in Erfurt, a total of 86,538 children were enrolled, which is a decline of approximately 3,300, or 3.7%, from the previous year's figure. This count includes 1,351 Kindergartens and home-based daycare mother services across the state, which collectively catered to 87,162 children.

The enrollment rate for children under six years old in Thuringia was 77.5% in March, an improvement of 0.8 points compared to the previous year. Jena city recorded the highest enrollment rate (82.6%) for this age group, while Suhl recorded the lowest at 71.1%. The Thuringian Ministry of Education forecasts a decrease in Kindergarten enrollment due to demographic changes in the near future.

The report from the statistics also reveals a decrease in staff count by 319, amounting to a 2% drop, leaving 18,343 employees. The number of male staff in childcare roles saw a significant increase, surging beyond double the previous year's figure to stand at 1,100 more men. This means that roughly 1 out of every 14 employees in these establishments is male.

Despite the decrease in children being looked after in Kindergartens, there's a growing number of men working in children's homes within Thuringia. This shift in gender dynamics is noticeable in the childcare workforce.

In response to the Thuringian Ministry's forecast, there's a rising interest in exploring alternatives for early childhood education, such as children's homes, due to the projected decline in Kindergarten enrollment.

