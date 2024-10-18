Skip to content
Declines in construction permit approvals occurred in August.

Decline in approved new apartment constructions observed in Germany during July compared to the same period last year.
Decline in approved new apartment constructions observed in Germany during July compared to the same period last year.

Declines in construction permit approvals occurred in August.

Despite August's arrival, the negative trend in construction permits persisted, but the rate of decrease started to slow down a bit. The Federal Statistical Office stated that 18,300 residential units received approval during that month, representing a 6.8 percent decrease compared to the same month the previous year. In the two months prior, the decrease hovered around 19 percent.

Statistics showed a 19.3 percent decrease in building permits from January to August. The most significant decrease was in single-family homes, with a 26.6 percent drop in new construction approvals. For two-family homes, the decrease was 13.9 percent, and for multi-family homes, it was 19.6 percent.

Germany has seen a consistent monthly decrease in building permits for approximately two years now. This decline has usually been in the double-digit percentage range. The primary reasons for this trend are escalating construction costs and high interest rates at the same time.

