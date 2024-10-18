Declines in construction permit approvals occurred in August.

Despite August's arrival, the negative trend in construction permits persisted, but the rate of decrease started to slow down a bit. The Federal Statistical Office stated that 18,300 residential units received approval during that month, representing a 6.8 percent decrease compared to the same month the previous year. In the two months prior, the decrease hovered around 19 percent.

Statistics showed a 19.3 percent decrease in building permits from January to August. The most significant decrease was in single-family homes, with a 26.6 percent drop in new construction approvals. For two-family homes, the decrease was 13.9 percent, and for multi-family homes, it was 19.6 percent.

Germany has seen a consistent monthly decrease in building permits for approximately two years now. This decline has usually been in the double-digit percentage range. The primary reasons for this trend are escalating construction costs and high interest rates at the same time.

