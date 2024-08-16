State Court of Justice - Decision on appeals against citizenship

The State Court of Justice in Bremen will announce today (at 11 a.m.) whether the Citizens' Assembly election needs to be repeated. In the May 2023 election, the SPD under Mayor Andreas Bovenschulte was the strongest force. Several AfD members challenged the Citizens' Assembly election because their party was not allowed to run.

The AfD was so divided at the time that two state chairmen submitted proposals with candidates. However, only one list per party is allowed.

As the final instance, the State Court of Justice is now dealing with various complaints, separately for the electoral districts of Bremen and Bremerhaven. The decisions of the State Court of Justice are not appealable.

