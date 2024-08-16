Skip to content
Decision on appeals against citizenship

The municipal election in Bremen took place more than a year ago. The legal disputes are now approaching their end. The highest court, the State Court of Justice, will make the final decision.

Must the citizenship election in Bremen be repeated? The state constitutional court is deciding on that.

The State Court of Justice in Bremen will announce today (at 11 a.m.) whether the Citizens' Assembly election needs to be repeated. In the May 2023 election, the SPD under Mayor Andreas Bovenschulte was the strongest force. Several AfD members challenged the Citizens' Assembly election because their party was not allowed to run.

The AfD was so divided at the time that two state chairmen submitted proposals with candidates. However, only one list per party is allowed.

As the final instance, the State Court of Justice is now dealing with various complaints, separately for the electoral districts of Bremen and Bremerhaven. The decisions of the State Court of Justice are not appealable.

Despite their internal disagreements, two state chairmen of the AfD submitted competing proposals for candidates in the Citizens' Assembly election. Regrettably, due to election regulations, only one list was permitted for the AfD in Bremen and Bremerhaven, leading to their exclusion from the election.

