Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsschleswig-holsteinskagerrakbshhamburgstormrostocknorth seaweatherenvironmentbaltic seanaturenorth sea coastFederal Maritime and Hydrographic Agencymecklenburg-vorpommern

December weather with storms brings fresh water to the Baltic Sea

The ecological situation of the Baltic Sea is considered to be very poor. This is also due to the low water exchange with the North Sea. The stormy weather has changed this in the short term.

 and  John Stellmacher
1 min read
Waves break on the beach at Altefähr on the island of Rügen. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Waves break on the beach at Altefähr on the island of Rügen. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Weather - December weather with storms brings fresh water to the Baltic Sea

The stormy December has brought a large amount of salty and oxygen-rich water to the Baltic Sea. Initially, south-easterly winds in the first half of December pushed water out of the Baltic Sea and lowered the water level, according to the Federal Maritime and Hydrographic Agency (BSH) on Friday. Subsequently, with the heavy storm surges on the North Sea coast on December 21 and 22, salty water flowed into the Baltic Sea via the Skagerrak. As a result, oxygen-poor deeper basin areas such as the Gotland Basin were aerated with oxygen.

The autonomous measuring station Darßer Schwelle operated by the BSH had already been measuring the strong inflow of salty water in the entire water column since December 20. According to the Leibniz Institute for Baltic Sea Research Warnemünde (IOW), which monitors the state of the Baltic Sea on behalf of the BSH, this was one of the strongest saltwater intrusions since 2014.

According to the BSH, the last time there were two severe storm surges in a row on the North Sea coast was in December 2013. At the Hamburg-St. Pauli gauge, the water had now risen 2.66 meters and 3.33 meters above the normal high tide. A severe storm surge is defined as a water level of 2.5 meters above the normal high tide. Water levels of more than 3.5 meters are a very severe storm surge.

As a marginal sea with only a narrow and shallow connection to the North Sea, the Baltic Sea is a low-salinity sea. In many areas there is a severe lack of oxygen. Freshwater intrusions can improve the ecological situation of the Baltic Sea, at least temporarily.

Information from the BSH

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

A member of the fire department sprays water from a hose. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Fire in joinery: 100,000 euros damage

A fire in a joinery in Alfdorf (Rems-Murr district) caused damage estimated at 100,000 euros. Neighbors noticed flames coming out of the roof on Friday morning, according to the police. The fire mainly damaged a suspended ceiling, parts of the roof and technical equipment in the workshop. It...

 and  Yaroslav Smith
Members Public
The River Leine has burst its banks near Laatzen in the Hanover region. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

State fire director: shift in the flood situation

The flood situation in Lower Saxony is shifting somewhat locally. It is currently moving from the Harz Mountains towards the districts of Celle and Oldenburg, said state fire director Dieter Rohrberg in Hanover on Friday. The coast has not been so badly affected so far. Fears of a storm surge...

 and  Viktoria Klein
Members Public

Latest

A member of the fire department sprays water from a hose. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Fire in joinery: 100,000 euros damage

A fire in a joinery in Alfdorf (Rems-Murr district) caused damage estimated at 100,000 euros. Neighbors noticed flames coming out of the roof on Friday morning, according to the police. The fire mainly damaged a suspended ceiling, parts of the roof and technical equipment in the workshop. It...

 and  Yaroslav Smith
Members Public
The River Leine has burst its banks near Laatzen in the Hanover region. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

State fire director: shift in the flood situation

The flood situation in Lower Saxony is shifting somewhat locally. It is currently moving from the Harz Mountains towards the districts of Celle and Oldenburg, said state fire director Dieter Rohrberg in Hanover on Friday. The coast has not been so badly affected so far. Fears of a storm surge...

 and  Viktoria Klein
Members Public