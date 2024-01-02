MV - December data: Cautious outlook on the labor market
The Northern Regional Directorate of the Federal Employment Agency will announce the unemployment figures for Mecklenburg-Vorpommern in December on Wednesday (10.00 a.m.). Recently, a seasonal decline in tourism business and a generally weak economy had caused the number of unemployed people in the north-east to rise. In November, 62,400 people were registered as unemployed across the state, 1,900 more than in October. The unemployment rate in November was 7.6 percent.
Read also:
- A clan member is punished here
- Traffic lawyer warns: Don't talk to the police!
- Will he be convicted as Jutta's murderer after 37 years?
- He also wanted to kill his cousin
Source: www.stern.de