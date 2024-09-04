Deceitful Individual Anna Sorokin Participates in "Let's Dance" Contest in the USA

Con artist Anna Sorokin, known as the "Soho Grifter," has been posing as a wealthy German heiress for years, swindling her way into New York's elite society and gaining access to valuable items. She was eventually caught and sentenced to prison, but even while on house arrest, she's managing to make waves by appearing on "Dancing With The Stars," the American version of "Let's Dance."

Will she groove to "Jailhouse Rock"? Despite her criminal history, Anna Sorokin is participating in "Dancing With The Stars." She's been granted permission to take part in the show's 33rd season, but she's still under house arrest and is supposed to remain within the city limits of New York.

The problem is, "Dancing With The Stars" is filmed in Los Angeles, on the other side of the country. Sorokin's spokesperson has confirmed that her ankle monitor allows her to move only within a 70-mile radius of her New York City apartment. Given that LA is about 2,800 miles away, it seems like a long dance is out of the question.

The details of how Sorokin will manage to participate in the show without violating her house arrest are unclear. To prevent her from secretly jetting off to another country, she'll be required to wear an electronic ankle monitor during her appearances. She'll even don a sparkly dress and the ankle monitor for the contestant introductions.

Sorokin was arrested in 2017 and sentenced to at least four years in prison in 2019 for defrauding people in Manhattan's high society of over $200,000 worth of services and goods. Her crimes gained wide public attention through the Netflix series "Inventing Anna," a nine-episode miniseries released in February 2022. Actress Julia Garner portrays Anna Sorokin/Delvey in the Netflix production, which is based on journalist Jessica Pressler's article "How Anna Delvey Tricked New York's Party People."

Anna Sorokin, in spite of her legal restrictions, is still finding ways to capture attention, such as appearing on "Dancing With The Stars." Despite the show being filmed in Los Angeles, she's managing to participate, wearing her ankle monitor even during contestant introductions on the television program.

