Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
AutoNewsfraud scandalcardaihatsu enginetoyota engineautomotive industrysubaruamounted totime pressurevehiclemazda engine

Decades of fraud: Japanese car manufacturer halts entire production

"Extreme time pressure" has apparently triggered a huge fraud scandal in the Japanese automotive industry. The affected Toyota subsidiary is paralyzing its entire production until at least the end of January.

 and  John Stellmacher
2 min read
The Daihatsu Copen was a success in Europe - the Toyota subsidiary wants to build on this success....aussiedlerbote.de
The Daihatsu Copen was a success in Europe - the Toyota subsidiary wants to build on this success in the medium term with a new edition..aussiedlerbote.de

Manipulated tests - Decades of fraud: Japanese car manufacturer halts entire production

Back in April, the Japanese car manufacturer Daihatsu admitted that it had manipulated test results for individual models. Shortly afterwards, experts launched an investigation into the incidents.

The results are now hitting the manufacturer hard: In a statement, it says irregularities were found in 64 models and 3 engines. The vehicles included Daihatsu brand cars as well as those supplied to Toyota, Mazda and Subaru.

In true Japanese fashion, the company added: "We deeply apologize to our customers and other stakeholders for causing great inconvenience and concern and for betraying your trust." A huge notice is also emblazoned on the company's homepage.

Manipulations go back to the year 1989

However, it is only when you look at the investigation report that it becomes clear just how serious and persistent the fraud at Daihatsu really was. According to the report, the altered test results included covered-up problems with airbags, changes to the results of accident tests and falsified fuel consumption figures.

The number of manipulations has increased since 2014, according to the report. However, the oldest manipulations can be dated back to 1989. In other words, fraud at Daihatsu has been going on for over 30 years.

According to the report, there were "no cases" in the company in which senior management had instructed those responsible for testing to alter the results. According to the report, only department heads were involved in the fraud. The report cites "extreme time pressure" to which those responsible were subjected as the motive.

Production stopped, compensation announced

Initially, Daihatsu stopped the delivery of finished vehicles. After the Christmas holidays, there are now further consequences. A complete production stop has been imposed at all four Japanese plants until at least the end of January, with around 9,000 employees and 423 suppliers directly affected. Daihatsu has confirmed that it will compensate suppliers who suffer losses as a result of the production stoppage.

Solutions are now being sought for the enormous costs incurred by the comparatively small manufacturer. According to the news agency "Reuters", both bank loans and comprehensive support from the parent company Toyota are being discussed.

Sources: Daihatsu, investigation report, Reuters, Daihatsu homepage

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

Fatigue warning system.aussiedlerbote.de
Auto

Relentless helpers

From July 7, 2024, some assistance systems will be mandatory for new cars. These include a black box that stores data in the data in the event of an accident and an emergency lane departure warning system that actively counter-steers in the event of an accident.

 and  Ann Bradley
Members Public
Auto

The green danger

This summer saw the opening of the National Car Museum in the Hessian no man's land of Dietzhölztal-Ewersbach, one of the most spectacular vehicle exhibitions in Europe. The owner: Car collector and major entrepreneur Friedhelm Loh. One of his favorite pieces: the Aston Martin DB4 GT.

 and  Mark Rodriguez
Members Public

Latest

A member of the fire department sprays water from a hose. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Fire in joinery: 100,000 euros damage

A fire in a joinery in Alfdorf (Rems-Murr district) caused damage estimated at 100,000 euros. Neighbors noticed flames coming out of the roof on Friday morning, according to the police. The fire mainly damaged a suspended ceiling, parts of the roof and technical equipment in the workshop. It...

 and  Yaroslav Smith
Members Public
The River Leine has burst its banks near Laatzen in the Hanover region. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

State fire director: shift in the flood situation

The flood situation in Lower Saxony is shifting somewhat locally. It is currently moving from the Harz Mountains towards the districts of Celle and Oldenburg, said state fire director Dieter Rohrberg in Hanover on Friday. The coast has not been so badly affected so far. Fears of a storm surge...

 and  Viktoria Klein
Members Public