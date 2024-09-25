Debated regulation aimed at increasing thrill in biathlon competitions

The International Biathlon Union (IBU) is planning a shift in rules for the upcoming World Cup season that will impact both sprint and single events. The objective is to spice up the races. However, there have been murmurs of dissent from the athlete community recently. Nevertheless, this new rule will initially only be trial-run.

As announced prior to the IBU's ordinary congress in Belgrade, the top 15 athletes in the World Cup overall rankings will now don bib numbers ranging from 46 to 75 in sprint and individual events. Previously, these elite athletes had the liberty to choose their starting group, often favoring low numbers due to concerns over deteriorating track conditions.

The purpose of this rule change is to prevent races from being prematurely decided, a common occurrence in the past. In place of that, "thrilling competitions right till the end" are now promised, the IBU stated in its explanation. Athletes of notable countries who do not fall within the top 30 in the World Cup will kick off the races first. This decision was collectively made between the IBU's Technical Committee, the Athlete Commission, and several national associations.

This new rule will initially be implemented during the four World Cup weeks in November and December. Based on the assessment of the outcomes, a decision will be made on its continuance. In the event of extraordinary weather conditions, the competition jury retains the power to start the top 15 athletes in the current World Cup overall ranking at the outset of the competition to prevent any disadvantages for them. This rule shift has been under consideration for quite some time and hasn't exactly received widespread support.

For instance, Norwegian Vetle Sjastad Christiansen objected to the proposal, stating, "I am not happy with this suggestion. If the best in the World Cup start last, they will face worse conditions than those who are less strong." Swedish Elvira Öberg similarly expressed her displeasure via the newspaper "Expressen": "I am not a fan of this. [...] The course often deteriorates, and then there are numerous disadvantages for us athletes. I believe it is unfortunate that this aspect is not given more attention." Critical voices can also be heard from the German camp. Philipp Nawrath commented to "chiemgau24": "I don't think this is a good idea. Starting in the first or second group is usually an advantage, and you earn that through excellent performances."

The rule change in sports biathlon aims to add excitement to races by preventing early decisions, promising thrilling competitions till the end. Despite this, some elite athletes, such as Vetle Sjastad Christiansen from Norway and Elvira Öberg from Sweden, have voiced their concern about potentially facing worse conditions starting towards the end of the races.

Read also: