Hamburg - Debate on budgetary policy in the parliament

The red-green government and the opposition exchanged blows over the consequences of the budget crisis at the last session of the Hamburg parliament this year. Representatives of the CDU, Left Party and AfD called the austerity package for the 2024 federal budget presented by the Berlin traffic light government as a result of the Federal Constitutional Court's budget ruling a "hammer of cuts". At the same time, citizens would be further burdened by levies such as CO2 and airline ticket taxes or the renewed increase in VAT in the catering sector.

Finance Senator Andreas Dressel (SPD) rejected the criticism. "In this phase, in which it is clear that it will not work without impositions in the coming years", the opposition must also say where the money should come from. He once again spoke out in favor of a reform of the debt brake, which would require the agreement of the CDU/CSU.

