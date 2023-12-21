Alpine skiing - Debacle for Dürr and Co. in Courchevel

The German ski racers experienced a debacle in the last slalom before Christmas. Lena Dürr, Emma Aicher and Andrea Filser were eliminated in the first run of the night event in Courchevel, France. Jessica Hilzinger also failed to make it into the second run.

At the halfway point, US athlete Mikaela Shiffrin is in the lead ahead of Slovakian Olympic champion Petra Vlhova.

The early exit was particularly disappointing for Dürr, who came third in the World Championships. In the first three slaloms of the season, the athlete from SV Germering had finished second, third and fourth. In Courchevel, however, she dropped out after just 20 seconds on the challenging course and in difficult conditions. Team-mate Filser only made it as far as the first pole. Aicher started well, but then also made a mistake.

Source: www.stern.de