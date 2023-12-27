Ice hockey - DEB juniors surprise Finland at the start of the U20 World Championship

The German ice hockey juniors have made a perfect start to the U20 World Championship. Coach Tobias Abstreiter's team defeated the Finnish team 4:3 (1:1, 3:2, 0:0) in Gothenburg. The goal of the DEB team is to stay in the top division.

In front of the eyes of national coach Harold Kreis, Abstreiter's team proved to be anything but a relegation candidate against the favored Finns. Veit Oswald from EHC Red Bull Munich scored the first German goal of the tournament after six minutes. Tommi Mannisto equalized for the 2019 U20 world champions (9th).

In the second period, Niklas Hübner (23) and Roman Kechter (34) equalized the Finnish lead. After Oswald's second goal (35'), Germany went into the final period with a 4:3 lead. Goalkeeper Philipp Dietl impressed there, making numerous saves to secure the surprising opening victory.

On Thursday (7.30pm/Magentasport), Germany will face hosts Sweden. They then face Latvia and finally Canada. The top four teams in the two groups qualify for the quarter-finals. The bottom two teams will play a relegation match to avoid relegation.

Source: www.stern.de