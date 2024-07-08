Deaths in Russian hypersonic attacks on Kiev

The week begins in Kiev once again with a Russian air raid. According to reports, Moscow's military is believed to have used its Hypersonic weapon Kh-47M2 Kinzhal in this attack. Other Ukrainian cities are also targeted. At least 15 people have been reported killed, with dozens more injured.

The Russian army has attacked Kiev, the Ukrainian capital, in several waves with rockets. According to the Ukrainian military administration, five people were killed in Kiev during the attacks; nine more were injured. In the city center, there were approximately two dozen explosions, believed to be from surface-to-air missiles. Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported falling debris in four districts and numerous emergency calls.

According to Klitschko and the head of the Presidential Office, Andriy Yermak, there was also a strike on a children's hospital. The Ukrainian Air Force claims that the Russian military fired cruise missiles and several hypersonic Kinzhal (Dagger) type rockets at targets in the three-million-strong city.

Rockets were also reportedly fired at the southeastern Ukrainian cities of Dnipro and Kryvyi Rih. In Kryvyi Rih, at least ten people are reported to have been killed, and over thirty were injured. Earlier in the morning, Russian air forces reportedly fired cruise missiles at targets near the western Ukrainian city of Schytomyr.

The Ukrainian air defense reportedly managed to shoot down three of the four rockets according to their own statements. Two more ballistic missiles were not intercepted. The air defense made no comments regarding the potential targets.

Ukraine has been defending itself against Russian invasion with Western help for over two years. Kiev repeatedly urges its allies to provide more modern air defense systems.

