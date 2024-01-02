Death toll rises to 48

The death toll following a series of strong earthquakes on the west coast of Japan has risen further. At least 48 people died in the hard-hit Ishikawa prefecture, the authorities reported on Tuesday

At least 137 people suffered injuries as a result of a first particularly strong quake with a magnitude of 7.6 on New Year's Day in the Noto peninsula area on the Sea of Japan, as the daily newspaper "Mainichi Shimbun" reported.

Numerous houses were destroyed and some fell victim to fires. Roads were torn open or partially blocked by landslides and trees fell. In the hard-hit town of Wajima in Ishikawa alone, more than 200 homes and businesses burned down. A tsunami warning issued for the entire west coast of Japan was lifted by the National Meteorological Agency on Tuesday.

Read also:

Source: www.ntv.de