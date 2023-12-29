Skip to content
Death toll in Russian attacks on Ukraine rises to 30

The death toll from a massive wave of Russian attacks on Ukraine has risen to at least 30. More than 160 people were injured in the attacks on Friday morning, as announced by Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko on the online service Telegram. According to the Ukrainian air force, these were the...

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had previously stated in the online service X (formerly Twitter) that Moscow had used "almost all types of weapons": Kinschal hypersonic missiles, S-300 missiles as well as cruise missiles and drones.

According to the Ukrainian authorities, schools, a maternity clinic, shopping centers and residential buildings were among those attacked. The air force stated that Russia had used 158 drones and missiles, 114 of which were destroyed.

Air force spokesman Yuri Ignat told the AFP news agency that apart from the first days of the war in February 2022, these were the "most massive attacks" on Ukraine.

