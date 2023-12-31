Accidents - Death of a 14-year-old at a bus stop: Cause of accident still unclear

After the serious accident with a dead 14-year-old at a bus stop in the Rhein-Sieg district, it is still unclear how the accident could have happened. A police spokesman said.

On Saturday afternoon in Niederkassel, a 51-year-old man's car crashed into the bus stop where a 14-year-old boy had been waiting for the bus. The schoolboy was so seriously injured that he died at the scene of the accident. The driver, his passenger and a small child in the vehicle were seriously injured.

According to the police, it is still unclear whether the driver was under the influence of alcohol or other drugs or was using his cell phone while driving. A police spokesman said on Sunday that experts would also have to clarify the speed at which the vehicle suddenly veered off the road to the left and crashed into the bus stop. The bus shelter was completely destroyed. The accident occurred in the Mondorf district.

