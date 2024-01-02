Emergencies - Death by police weapon: 49-year-old buried

Following the fatal shooting of a 49-year-old man by a police officer, the victim was buried in Mannheim on Tuesday. Several hundred people came to express their sympathy, as an eyewitness reported. There were no incidents, according to a police spokeswoman. The police had been keeping an eye on the funeral, but no gatherings had been announced at the cemetery and therefore no officers were present.

Last Saturday, up to 200 people had demonstrated peacefully against what they saw as escalating police violence - also because people had previously died in other police operations in Mannheim and the region. The 49-year-old man was shot dead the day before Christmas Eve.

According to earlier police reports, the 49-year-old had called the police shortly before the fatal incident in Mannheim on December 23 and said that there was a dead person in his apartment. When the officers arrived, the man, who was known to the police, allegedly threatened the police officers with a knife in front of his house and did not put down the stabbing weapon even when asked to do so. When he approached the police officers, one of them fired.

Funeral notice Notice Notice portal Call of the "Initiative 2. Mai" Police law on the use of firearms

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de