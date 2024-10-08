Deals with solitude brought on by relocation assistance

As the chilly fall season begins, many first-year students are bracing themselves for the start of the winter semester, marking a new chapter in their lives. For those who hail from outside the university town, this transition often means leaving behind cherished relationships with friends and family. According to a study by the Bertelsmann Foundation, individuals aged 19 to 22 tend to feel the most lonely. Out of a survey of individuals ranging from 16 to 30 years old, a staggering 46% reported experiencing loneliness.

One reason for this feeling of isolation could be the foreign environment – everything is new, and the college friendships have yet to blossom. Shared residences, though often essential due to necessity, don't adequately replace the comfort of family. But how can first-year students navigate these difficult feelings?

Confront the obstacles head-on

Living on your own for the first time can be a daunting and alien experience. After 18 years of a familiar life, it's important to approach this change with patience and allow yourself ample time to adjust. This period can also serve as an opportunity for self-discovery, honing the skill of contentment in solitude.

One way to cultivate this skill is by enjoying solo outings. The move offers an exciting opportunity to uncover the hidden gems of a new city. By venturing to museums, parks, cafes, and shops, and planning days in advance, we can make room for 'me-time,' lectures, and catch-ups with loved ones via video calls.

Leverage modern technology

Smartphones can play a significant role in helping first-year students connect with like-minded individuals. Social media platforms serve as a virtual hub of event suggestions, especially in urban areas. Attending these events can open doors to the local culture and facilitate connections through the comment section.

Dating apps can also be instrumental in building friendships, as they facilitate matchmaking based on shared interests and location. When using these apps, it's essential to maintain personal safety by meeting new acquaintances in public places like cafes.

Share passions to forge connections

Those who prefer direct interaction can seek out clubs and organized meetups. Websites and social media now make it easier than ever to find such events, and some cities even host organized walks for newcomers and social butterflies alike. In big cities like Cologne, Munich, and Hamburg, the widespread "Girls Walking & Talking" trend has made its mark on the local scene.

Individuals who share a love for hobbies can also find solace in existing clubs. No membership is required for many activities, such as board game groups. These clubs create excellent opportunities to build a strong network of friends and expand your social circle.

In this new environment, first-year students might benefit from seeking advice from their mentors or academic advisors. This guidance can help navigate the challenges of adjusting to college life and reduce feelings of isolation.

Additionally, participating in clubs or societies that align with personal interests can be an excellent way to meet new people and form meaningful connections. Sharing passions with others often leads to the formation of lasting friendships, making the college experience even more enriching.

