Dealing with a flight cancelation or delay: Steps to take

It's no surprise that travelers have their reservations about arriving at their destinations on schedule, if at all. (And even if they do, their luggage might be lost in the process.)

Here's some advice for handling a convoluted and frustrating situation when flights are delayed or canceled.

Before you head to the airport

Finding out your flight has been delayed for hours, or worse, canceled, is never pleasant. But it's better to find out from the comfort of your own home or a hotel room.

"Check your flight status before you even set foot in the airport. Most of these notifications don't come at the last minute," said Scott Keyes, the founder of Going.com. "Save yourself the trip to the airport."

Other suggestions from Keyes:

Sign up for airlines' free text alerts on the status of flights when you purchase your ticket. Also, download your carrier's app.

Type your airline and flight number directly into a Google search bar to retrieve the flight status.

Visit FlightAware to see larger flight trends across the country.

to see larger flight trends across the country. Take advantage of waiver offers ahead of bad weather. Early birds have the best selection of remaining seats and flights.

If you're already at the airport

Unfortunately, delays and cancellations can happen even after you've arrived at the airport. What should you do in this situation?

Keyes advised making a beeline for the airline agents' desk as soon as possible. "It makes a difference who gets there first. It's first-come, first-served. Being close to the desk can pay off," Keyes said.

While you're waiting, you might want to try calling your carrier. "It might be faster to get through to a call center," he said.

Other options to consider:

Use a self-serve kiosk, as advised by American Airlines and United Airlines .

and . Utilize social media to your advantage, suggests the travel advice website Travel Lens . Try contacting the airline via social media platforms when calls aren't going through.

. Try contacting the airline via social media platforms when calls aren't going through. Try an international call center for your carrier. Calls to domestic numbers might have longer wait times.

Positive attitude and research are key

Regardless of whether you're dealing with an agent in person or over the phone, your attitude can make a big difference.

"Politeness attracts more flies than vinegar," Keyes said. "Consider the agent's perspective. They have the most power to help you. Being polite and sympathetic is far more likely to get what you want than being rude."

He also recommended being prepared to suggest your own options when it's your turn to talk to an agent about making new arrangements.

Other suggestions:

Book directly with an airline if the price is the same. If you've booked through a third-party site, you'll have to deal with them when there's a cancellation.

Avoid layovers when booking if possible, suggests the consumer advocacy group US PIRG . The more stops you make, the more opportunities for something to go wrong.

. The more stops you make, the more opportunities for something to go wrong. If you're stuck on the tarmac due to a delay, airlines must provide working bathrooms for the entire time, says US PIRG. "After two hours, you must have food and water. After three hours, you must be in the air or back in the airport – or the airline faces massive fines," the group says.

Cooperation between airlines can help

Cooperation between airlines can sometimes work in your favor.

"When flights are canceled, many airlines have the option of putting you on another carrier's flight due to interline agreements," said Lousson Smith, product operations specialist at Going.com.

"For example, if Delta is experiencing service interruptions but American is running a flight to your destination, you might be able to get on that flight."

Frequent flyer miles can be useful

Thanks to changes in frequent flyer programs over the past several years, airlines often have flights available with miles even when demand is high during a weather event, Julian Kheel, founder and CEO of Points Path, told CNN Travel.

"You'll need to spend a lot of miles, and you may not get the best value for them. But you could save yourself some significant cash if you're trying to evacuate away from a storm," Kheel said.

"Most US airlines now allow you to cancel flights booked with frequent flyer miles without any fee or penalty right up until departure time. That means you can book multiple alternate flights on different airlines using your miles in case one of them ends up delayed or canceled.

"But don't try to book alternate flights on the same airline, as duplicates can be automatically canceled. And don't forget to cancel the remaining flights you don't end up using so you can get your miles back."

If you're trapped for the night

What do you do if it looks like you're not going to be able to fly out until the next day and you're not in your home city?

"Ask the airline to put you up in a hotel or give you a hotel voucher. They might do it; they might not. It's not required by law," Keyes said. They're less likely to do it in the event of a weather issue, he said.

Many airlines have committed to offering meal and hotel vouchers in certain cases. The US Department of Transportation has a dashboard that tracks those commitments.

Other things to consider:

Check your travel insurance policy to see if it covers unexpected hotel expenses.

Look for deals on last-minute hotel rooms using travel search engines or hotel loyalty programs.

Book your trip using a credit card, according to Smith: "Various credit cards provide travel perks such as refunds if a flight disruption causes you to need a hotel, meals, and so on."

Consider staying put at the airport instead of going to and coming from a hotel if your flight is delayed but not canceled, Keyes suggested. It really depends on your personal preference and the predicted delay duration.

Check if there's an available room at the airport hotel.

Attempt to gain access to an airport lounge if possible, advises The Points Guy. There, you can charge your phone and rest more comfortably.

Safety should be your top priority. If severe weather conditions are causing air travel disruptions, traveling by road might be dangerous, Keyes cautions.

Travel insurance and receipts

Buy travel insurance was suggested by Airport Parking Reservations in an email to CNN Travel. They claimed, "Most travel insurance policies offer extra coverage for travel uncertainties. This additional coverage usually applies if your flight is delayed by more than 12 hours due to a strike, bad weather, or mechanical issues."

They also suggested holding onto any receipts from airport purchases. You might be able to get a refund from the airline later.

If you're an avid traveler who often indulges in air travel, consider investing in aviation-specific travel insurance. This coverage can provide extra protection during unexpected flight delays or cancellations due to various reasons such as strikes, bad weather, or mechanical issues.

Moreover, maintaining receipts from airport purchases, like food or necessities, can be beneficial. You might be able to seek a refund from your airline later, especially if your flight's delay or cancellation is covered under your travel insurance policy.

