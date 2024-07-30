Skip to content
Dead on the forest road - No outside influence

A farmer finds a dead man on a remote path - his identity remains unknown. Initial clues are provided by the autopsy.

The autopsy of a corpse in Melle provided initial clues.

Following the discovery of a body in Melle near the state border with North Rhine-Westphalia, police investigations continue. An autopsy has led police to rule out external influence, a spokesperson confirmed. The man's identity has not yet been definitively determined.

However, it is highly unlikely that the deceased is a missing person from the East Westphalian town of Hüllhorst (Circle of Minden-Lübbecke), it was further stated. A definitive statement can only be made after a final identification.

The unidentified body was found on Monday by a farmer on a forest path in the Melle district of Wellingholzhausen.

Despite the ongoing investigation, other missing persons from different areas are being ruled out. The case remains open until a conclusive identification is made.

