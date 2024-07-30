- Dead man on forest road - autopsy to identify

After the discovery of a body in Melle near the state border with North Rhine-Westphalia, police investigations continue. An autopsy is scheduled for early afternoon, a police spokesperson said. The as-yet unidentified victim was found on Monday by a farmer on a forest path in the Wellingholzhausen district of Melle. Further details were not immediately available.

