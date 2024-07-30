Skip to content
Dead man on forest road - autopsy to identify

A farmer finds a dead man on a remote path - now the forensic medicine should help the police in the investigation

A post-mortem examination will take place after a body was found in Melle.
After the discovery of a body in Melle near the state border with North Rhine-Westphalia, police investigations continue. An autopsy is scheduled for early afternoon, a police spokesperson said. The as-yet unidentified victim was found on Monday by a farmer on a forest path in the Wellingholzhausen district of Melle. Further details were not immediately available.

