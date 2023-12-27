Investigations - Dead man on Düsseldorf subway line poses a mystery
A dead body discovered on a subway line in Düsseldorf one day before Christmas Eve has puzzled the police. It is now clear that it was the body of a 69-year-old man from Düsseldorf, a police spokesman said on Wednesday.
However, it is still unclear how he died. The man could have been hit by a subway train, but also by a car and thrown into the track bed just before the tunnel entrance. "We've already looked at a lot of trains."
On Saturday morning, a driver on the U73 line was able to stop his train in time before the lifeless body, which had numerous injuries. The police are investigating the hit-and-run.
Police statement
Read also:
- A clan member is punished here
- Traffic lawyer warns: Don't talk to the police!
- Will he be convicted as Jutta's murderer after 37 years?
- He also wanted to kill his cousin
Source: www.stern.de