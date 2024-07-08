Notes received - Dead man identified in Saarlouis

After discovering a corpse in a office building in Saarlouis, the identity of the deceased has been established. It is that of an 89-year-old man from the Saarlouis district, the police announced. The public was asked for help with identifying the deceased on Friday, and some clues have come in.

Neither at the scene nor during the autopsy was there a sign of external injury. The police did not make any further statements about the cause. The deceased was found in the office building in the city center of Saarlouis on a Wednesday.

Following the discovery, the emergency services were quickly called to the office building in the city center of Saarlouis. Due to the seriousness of the situation, the Saarlouis police established a temporary command center in the nearby police office building.

