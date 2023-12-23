Police - Dead in apartment in Mettingen: Osnabrück woman arrested

Three days after the discovery of a dead woman in an apartment in Mettingen in the northern Münsterland region, the police have arrested a suspect. According to the police and public prosecutor's office, the 34-year-old was arrested in Osnabrück on Friday. She has been in custody on suspicion of murder since Saturday.

The arrested woman has not yet commented on the allegations and, according to the investigation, comes from the victim's family. The 34-year-old is said to have stolen the 62-year-old's bank card and then tried to withdraw money several times.

According to earlier police reports, a neighbor was worried about the 62-year-old, opened the apartment in the Steinfurt district with a spare key and found the dead woman. During the woman 's autopsy, forensic experts found traces of physical violence.



