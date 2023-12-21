Steinfurt - Dead body discovered in apartment: homicide squad investigates

Following the discovery of a dead woman in an apartment in Mettingen in the northern Münsterland region, the police have set up a homicide squad. During the autopsy of the 62-year-old woman, forensic experts found traces of physical violence, the police announced on Thursday. The investigation into the cause of death has not yet been completed, according to the statement.

A neighbor had been worried about the woman after she had not seen her for days. With a spare key, she went to the apartment in the Steinfurt district on Tuesday evening and found the deceased.

