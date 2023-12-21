Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsmünsterlandwomanpolicecriminalitynorth rhine-westphaliamettingenhomicide squadautopsysteinfurt

Dead body discovered in apartment: homicide squad investigates

Following the discovery of a dead woman in an apartment in Mettingen in the northern Münsterland region, the police have set up a homicide squad. During the autopsy of the 62-year-old woman, forensic experts found traces of physical violence, the police announced on Thursday. The investigation...

 and  Anne Legman
1 min read
The police lettering on an emergency vehicle. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
The police lettering on an emergency vehicle. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Steinfurt - Dead body discovered in apartment: homicide squad investigates

Following the discovery of a dead woman in an apartment in Mettingen in the northern Münsterland region, the police have set up a homicide squad. During the autopsy of the 62-year-old woman, forensic experts found traces of physical violence, the police announced on Thursday. The investigation into the cause of death has not yet been completed, according to the statement.

A neighbor had been worried about the woman after she had not seen her for days. With a spare key, she went to the apartment in the Steinfurt district on Tuesday evening and found the deceased.

Police statement

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

Berlin's Governing Mayor Wegner. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Wegner wishes people in Berlin hope and confidence

After an eventful year marked by many crises, Berlin's Governing Mayor Kai Wegner (CDU) is hoping for a peaceful and reflective holiday season. "Christmas is the festival of love, hope and confidence - and especially in these times we can make good use of love, hope and confidence," said the...

 and  Yaroslav Smith
Members Public

Latest