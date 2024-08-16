Skip to content
Dead and wounded in attack on Donetsk shopping mall

Fighting continues intensely in Donbass. Just a few days ago, a Russian missile hit a supermarket. Now, an artillary attack on Donetsk is destroying a shopping mall.

Last week, a supermarket in the Donetsk region was targeted in a Russian rocket strike. Now, a Ukrainian rocket attack is said to have hit a shopping center in Donetsk.

In an attack on the eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk, local authorities report that a shopping center has been hit. The state-run Russian news agency Tass, citing emergency services, reports at least two dead and seven injured. Video footage broadcast by the Russian agency Ria Novosti showed thick smoke billowing from a completely burned-out building.

The fire in the shopping center "Galaktika" is said to be the result of an attack by Ukrainian forces, according to the head of the Russia-annexed region of Donetsk, Denis Pushilin, on his Telegram channel. An area of more than 10,000 square meters is on fire. A hospital was also hit. Local authorities report that the district where the shopping center is located was the target of artillery fire from the Ukrainian army. These claims could not be independently verified.

Just a week ago, at least 12 people were killed and 44 injured in a Russian missile strike on a supermarket in the city of Kramatorsk in the Donetsk region, according to official reports.

The conflict in Eastern Ukraine has led to numerous acts of violence, such as the war-related attack on the "Galaktika" shopping center in Donetsk. This incident has resulted in a significant fire and subsequent damage, as well as casualties, according to local reports.

