War in Ukraine - Dead and injured in Russian airstrike on Kiev

The Russian army has attacked the Ukrainian capital Kiev in several waves with rockets. According to the Ukrainian military administration, five people were killed in Kiev during the attacks; nine more were injured. In the city center, about two dozen explosions, allegedly from surface-to-air missiles, were heard, as reported by a dpa news agency reporter. Mayor Vitali Klitschko stated that there were falling debris in four districts and numerous emergency calls.

According to Klitschko and the head of the Presidential Office, Andrij Yermak, there was also a strike on a children's hospital. The Ukrainian Air Force stated that the Russian military fired cruise missiles and several hypersonic Kinzhal (Dagger) type rockets on targets in the three-million city.

Rockets have also been reported to have been fired at the southeastern Ukrainian cities of Dnipro and Kryvyi Rih. In the morning, the Russian Air Force reportedly fired cruise missiles at targets near the western Ukrainian city of Schytomyr. The Ukrainian air defense reportedly managed to shoot down three of the four rockets according to their own statements. Two other ballistic missiles were not intercepted. The air defense made no comments about the target.

Ukraine has been defending itself with Western help against the Russian invasion for more than two years. Kiev repeatedly urges its allies to provide more modern air defense systems.

