Dead and injured in refugee accommodation fire in Lower Saxony

One person died in a fire at a refugee shelter in Buchholz in der Nordheide in Lower Saxony on Monday. According to the police in Lüneburg, several people were injured. According to a fire department spokesperson, the fire was under control by Wednesday afternoon.

Fire department emergency vehicle
Dead and injured in refugee accommodation fire in Lower Saxony

The police stated that they had been called out due to indications of fire risk to the accommodation. A police officer and a female officer, along with two employees of the accommodation, had entered a building where they had smelled gasoline. Shortly thereafter, there was a sudden explosion, and the accommodation was engulfed in flames.

According to the fire department, it was a complex of 30 housing containers that made up the accommodation in total. Among the injured were the police officer and an employee or employee of the accommodation. Several injured persons were treated on site or taken to the hospital, as the police further reported. Fire department, emergency medical services, and police were in action.

The accident occurred in Lüneburg, specifically in the refugee accommodation in Buchholz in the North Heath. Buchholz, located in Lower Saxony, was shaken by this incident. The explosion and subsequent fire led to the death of an individual, as confirmed by the police. The police and fire department had a challenging time controlling the situation, given that the fire had spread to multiple housing containers.

