Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsthuringiafires

Dead 60-year-old man recovered after house fire in Nordhausen

A 60-year-old man has been found dead after a house fire in Nordhausen. The cause of the fire on Monday afternoon is still unknown, a police spokeswoman said on Tuesday morning. According to the statement, there was no full fire, but there was a considerable amount of smoke which, according to...

 and  John Stellmacher
1 min read
A blue light shines on the roof of a fire department vehicle. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
A blue light shines on the roof of a fire department vehicle. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Fire - Dead 60-year-old man recovered after house fire in Nordhausen

A 60-year-old man has been found dead after a house fire in Nordhausen. The cause of the fire on Monday afternoon is still unknown, a police spokeswoman said on Tuesday morning. According to the statement, there was no full fire, but there was a considerable amount of smoke which, according to the police, probably smothered the fire. The 60-year-old man was the only occupant of the house, police said. The property damage amounts to several thousand euros.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

A warning triangle near the scene of an accident. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

19-year-old dies after accident on federal highway

A 19-year-old man was walking on the Bundesstraße 22 near the hamlet of Kreuth, was hit by a car and died. The 20-year-old driver, who was coming from Cham in the direction of Grafenkirchen, was slightly injured in the accident on Monday evening, according to the police. According to the...

 and  Wendy Allen
Members Public

Latest