Fire - Dead 60-year-old man recovered after house fire in Nordhausen
A 60-year-old man has been found dead after a house fire in Nordhausen. The cause of the fire on Monday afternoon is still unknown, a police spokeswoman said on Tuesday morning. According to the statement, there was no full fire, but there was a considerable amount of smoke which, according to the police, probably smothered the fire. The 60-year-old man was the only occupant of the house, police said. The property damage amounts to several thousand euros.
Source: www.stern.de