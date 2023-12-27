Parties - De Maizière: Schäuble was "a patriot"

Former Interior Minister Thomas de Maizière (CDU) has paid tribute to the late Wolfgang Schäuble as a "friend and valued colleague". He had known Schäuble since his time as head of the Federal Chancellery in the 1980s, de Maizière told the German Press Agency in Berlin on Wednesday about his party colleague.

Schäuble had handed him "a first-class Ministry of the Interior", said de Maizière about his predecessor in office, whom he replaced in 2009. As long-standing colleagues in the cabinet, the two politicians had supported each other.

"He shaped and molded our country and weathered many a storm. Wolfgang Schäuble was a patriot in the best sense of the word. He was clever, well-read, passionate about culture and especially music," explained de Maizière. "He was relentlessly disciplined towards himself, could be strict with others, but was also warm-hearted and approachable. Independent and uncomfortable in his thinking, he was always loyal and discreet." Schäuble was "a brilliant speaker and a master of allusions". "This great German will be missed - by me too."

Source: www.stern.de