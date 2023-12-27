Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewspersonswolfgang schäubleBundestagthomas de maizièregerman press agencyparties1980sgermanyberlincdu

De Maizière: Schäuble was "a patriot"

Former Interior Minister Thomas de Maizière (CDU) has paid tribute to the late Wolfgang Schäuble as a "friend and valued colleague". He had known Schäuble since his time as head of the Federal Chancellery in the 1980s, de Maizière told the German Press Agency in Berlin on Wednesday about his...

 and  Hanna Hofmann
1 min read
The then Federal Minister of Finance Wolfgang Schäuble (CDU). Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
The then Federal Minister of Finance Wolfgang Schäuble (CDU). Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Parties - De Maizière: Schäuble was "a patriot"

Former Interior Minister Thomas de Maizière (CDU) has paid tribute to the late Wolfgang Schäuble as a "friend and valued colleague". He had known Schäuble since his time as head of the Federal Chancellery in the 1980s, de Maizière told the German Press Agency in Berlin on Wednesday about his party colleague.

Schäuble had handed him "a first-class Ministry of the Interior", said de Maizière about his predecessor in office, whom he replaced in 2009. As long-standing colleagues in the cabinet, the two politicians had supported each other.

"He shaped and molded our country and weathered many a storm. Wolfgang Schäuble was a patriot in the best sense of the word. He was clever, well-read, passionate about culture and especially music," explained de Maizière. "He was relentlessly disciplined towards himself, could be strict with others, but was also warm-hearted and approachable. Independent and uncomfortable in his thinking, he was always loyal and discreet." Schäuble was "a brilliant speaker and a master of allusions". "This great German will be missed - by me too."

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

A sign with the inscription "Emergency room" hangs on a hospital. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Car leaves the A20: 34-year-old seriously injured

A 34-year-old man left the road in his car on the A20 highway shortly before the Sanitz junction (Rostock district) and suffered serious injuries. He was driving on the highway from Rostock towards Stralsund on Wednesday evening, according to the police. His car ended up in a ditch and the...

 and  James Williams
Members Public
A blue light on a police emergency vehicle. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Parcels misappropriated: suspect in custody

Three employees of a parcel center are suspected of embezzling consignments worth over 15,000 euros. A 29-year-old suspect was remanded in custody, as the police and the public prosecutor's office announced on Wednesday. The trio had particularly targeted smartphones, they said.

 and  Anthony Ross
Members Public
Former Bundestag President Wolfgang Schäuble is dead. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Faeser: "Lost one of the most important democrats"

With the death of Wolfgang Schäuble, Germany has lost "one of the most important democrats", according to Federal Minister of the Interior Nancy Faeser (SPD). Schäuble was "a great statesman", Faeser explained on Wednesday. "He embodied post-war democratic Germany like few others." As Federal...

 and  Yaroslav Smith
Members Public

Latest

A sign with the inscription "Emergency room" hangs on a hospital. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Car leaves the A20: 34-year-old seriously injured

A 34-year-old man left the road in his car on the A20 highway shortly before the Sanitz junction (Rostock district) and suffered serious injuries. He was driving on the highway from Rostock towards Stralsund on Wednesday evening, according to the police. His car ended up in a ditch and the...

 and  James Williams
Members Public
A blue light on a police emergency vehicle. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Parcels misappropriated: suspect in custody

Three employees of a parcel center are suspected of embezzling consignments worth over 15,000 euros. A 29-year-old suspect was remanded in custody, as the police and the public prosecutor's office announced on Wednesday. The trio had particularly targeted smartphones, they said.

 and  Anthony Ross
Members Public