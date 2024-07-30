DBB team advances to the Olympic quarterfinals

In a game that was only strong in phases, the German basketball national team managed to defeat Brazil. This means that the DBB team has secured a place in the quarter-finals of the Olympic Games. In the end, Dennis Schröder took control and led the team to a clear victory.

Paris, here come the world champions! Led by strong captain Dennis Schröder, the German basketball team has secured a spot in the Olympic quarter-finals despite some challenges. Against brave Brazilian opponents, the medal contenders coached by Gordon Herbert fought for a well-deserved 86:73 (40:40) win in Lille - and can now look forward to the knockout round and the Olympic village in the French capital.

Schröder was the top scorer for Germany with 20 points in the second group game win, following a clear victory against Japan in the opening match. With a place in the knockout phase already secured, Germany will face France and NBA sensation Victor Wembanyama in the final group B game on Friday (21:00 CET). The group winner will have an advantage in the quarter-final draw, avoiding stronger opponents and potentially delaying a matchup against the USA and superstar LeBron James.

In front of parts of the women's national team, Schröder and his teammates struggled initially in the Stade Pierre-Mauroy, with the opponent making the zone tough and missing three-pointers. Andreas Obst quickly turned things around, hitting twice from outside and adding a "and one." Moritz Wagner completed an 8:0 run with a spectacular drive (17:6). The Herbert team also stepped up defensively, limiting the South Americans to just ten points in the first quarter.

After Maodo Lo extended the lead to 14 points (24:10) at the start of the second quarter, Brazil fought back and Germany lost its rhythm. The DBB team made too many turnovers and allowed Brazil to score 30 points in the second quarter alone. Schröder hit two crucial three-pointers before halftime, but Brazil also found their range and took the lead several times. Franz Wagner ensured a tied score at the break.

The game remained close in the third quarter. Schröder took charge, but the German offense still didn't find its rhythm. The team had to rely on their defense. When Daniel Theis made two strong blocks and Isaac Bonga sent a fastbreak, the Germans finally found easy points (56:49) and pulled away. In the final quarter, Germany stayed focused, with Obst and Bonga hitting crucial three-pointers to secure the quarter-final spot.

