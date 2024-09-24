Day's News Overview: Asylum Seekers Employ Different Strategies, Shunning AI Tutoring and Turning to Historical Weapons of Conflict

1️⃣ Common bond: What began as an impromptu pick-up soccer match has evolved into a structured club, providing a critical support system for asylum-seekers in New York. "We're like a family," one member shared. "There's respect, love, and understanding amongst us." Get to know the Newcomers Football Club.

2️⃣ Personal data: Social media platforms are utilizing user-generated content to strengthen their AI systems—from Snapchat selfies to LinkedIn resumes. Companies argue that this data is valuable for training AI due to its current and conversational nature. Learn how to limit data sharing.

3️⃣ Groundhog Day: During the 1992 presidential election, a renowned television sitcom character sparked a nationwide debate about "family values." Fast-forward to 2024, and we're witnessing a resemblance of this situation in the current campaign.

4️⃣ War relics: Researchers are employing thousands of bones and hundreds of weapons to reconstruct the events on Europe’s oldest battlefield, which dates back 3,250 years. The findings include swords, wooden clubs, and arrowheads—some still lodged in the remains of the fallen combatants.

5️⃣ Role reversal: Ted Purdom disliked languages and failed Spanish in high school. However, he wound up studying in Spain and now owns a language learning center himself.

🐃 Bovine breakout: For several hours, eight bulls managed to evade capture after escaping from a rodeo in Massachusetts. They were eventually corralled.

• Heavy toll: Nearly 300 people lost their lives in the most recent Israeli strikes targeting Hezbollah in Lebanon• A suspect in an alleged assassination attempt against Trump left a detailed plan, according to prosecutors• Melania Trump was compensated for joining a political event, but the source of the substantial payment remains unclear

🐧 Giant baby: Despite his tender age of 9 months, Pesto, a king penguin, is already larger than his adult guardians. His caretakers at an Australian aquarium affectionately call him a "stinky, feathery, waddling machine."

🚓 Scientists estimate that violent crime decreased by approximately 3% in the US last year, including a drastic decline in homicides, based on fresh FBI statistics.

🧑‍⚖️ Legal battle: Cards Against Humanity filed a lawsuit against SpaceX, alleging that SpaceX's activities on its land in Texas constitute trespassing. The makers of the popular card game seek $15 million in damages.

☀️ Which country houses the planet’s oldest desert?A. EgyptB. NamibiaC. AlgeriaD. Libya⬇️ Discover the solution below.

🦠 Health concerns: A once-common infection that can result in paralysis is experiencing a resurgence, disproportionately impacting children. Here’s what parents should be aware of.

😎 We like finishing things on a high note: Eight new emojis are on the horizon for your smartphone, including one depicting an exhausted face with puffy eyes. Find out more.

B. Namibia is home to Sossusvlei in Namib-Naukluft National Park, which is considered the world's oldest desert, with an age of approximately 80 million years.

