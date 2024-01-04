Day of mourning in Iran after attack at the grave of slain General Kassem Soleimani

The leadership in Tehran classified the attack as an act of terrorism and declared Thursday "a day of public mourning throughout the country". Soleimani was killed four years ago in a drone attack near Baghdad ordered by then US President Donald Trump. The general commanded the Al-Quds Brigades, the branch of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards responsible for foreign missions. The explosions near his grave on Wednesday occurred against a backdrop of heightened tensions in the Middle East.

Source: www.stern.de