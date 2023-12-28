Stock exchange in Frankfurt - Dax weakens slightly

The DAX lost its moderate gains over the course of the day on Thursday. The leading German index lost 0.18% to 16,711.58 points in the afternoon. The leading index had reached its record high in mid-December at just over 17,000 points.

The MDax of medium-sized companies recently fell by 0.54 percent to 27,011.37 points. However, with gains of around 20 percent for the Dax, 7.5 percent for the MDax and 16.5 percent for the SDax so far, 2023 has been a good year for stock market investors in Germany.

The US stock markets and hopes of interest rate cuts in the new year continue to set the pace. After the Dow Jones and Nasdaq 100 had soared to further records the day before, trading got off to a mixed start on the other side of the Atlantic in the afternoon. Slight losses are expected for the Wall Street index, while the Nasdaq 100 is heading for another record high.

The euro traded at 1.1111 US dollars in the afternoon. The European Central Bank had last set the reference rate at 1.1065 dollars on Wednesday.

On the bond market, the current yield fell from 1.96 percent the previous day to 1.95 percent. The bond index Rex rose by 0.27 percent to 129.06 points. The Bund future fell by 0.30 percent to 138.37 points.

