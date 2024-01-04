Stock exchange in Frankfurt - Dax stable after very weak previous day

After a botched start to the year, the German stock market remains under pressure on Thursday. The Fed's unchanged restrictive stance could prevent a far-reaching recovery in share prices on Thursday. Following the DAX's biggest daily loss since October the previous day, the leading German index was up a moderate 0.15 percent to 16,563 points in early Xetra trading in the morning. By contrast, the MDax of 50 mid-cap stocks fell by 0.3 percent to 26,177 points.

