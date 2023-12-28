Stock exchange in Frankfurt - Dax settles below record high

Shortly before the turn of the year and after an impressive rally, the German stock market has run out of steam. Even new records on the US stock markets on Thursday were unable to shake the already few active investors in Germany out of their lethargy. The Dax fell by 0.24 percent to 16,701.55 points. As the Dax neared the end of what is expected to be its strongest trading year since 2019, it recently settled below its record high of just over 17,000 points.

The MDax of medium-sized companies fell by 0.34% to 27,064.91 points on Thursday. So far in 2023, the Dax has risen by 20 percent and the MDax by just under 8 percent.

Source: www.stern.de