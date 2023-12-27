Stock exchange in Frankfurt - Dax rises - quiet business close to record high

The DAX rose slightly on Wednesday. Support came not least from Wall Street, as the US stock markets had closed higher the day before. At lunchtime, the leading German index gained 0.23% to 16,744.96 points, remaining just below its record high of just over 17,000 points in mid-December. At the same time, the MDax of medium-sized companies rose by 0.78% to 27,154.05 points.

Portfolio manager Thomas Altmann believes it is quite possible that the German stock market barometer could top its previous record in view of the low trading volumes. Most major investors have already closed their books for 2023, meaning that even small purchases could have a major impact on individual stocks and the DAX itself.

After a stock market-like 2022, the year that is coming to an end is once again a success for investors. The Dax is currently up around 20 percent.

Source: www.stern.de