Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
EconomyNewsfrankfurt on the mainexchangewall streetsharesgermanyfrankfurtrecord highmdaxdax

Dax rises - quiet business close to record high

The DAX rose slightly on Wednesday. Support came not least from Wall Street, as the US stock markets had closed higher the day before. At lunchtime, the leading German index gained 0.23% to 16,744.96 points, remaining just below its record high of just over 17,000 points in mid-December. At the...

 and  John Stellmacher
1 min read
The Dax is the most important share index in Germany. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
The Dax is the most important share index in Germany. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Stock exchange in Frankfurt - Dax rises - quiet business close to record high

The DAX rose slightly on Wednesday. Support came not least from Wall Street, as the US stock markets had closed higher the day before. At lunchtime, the leading German index gained 0.23% to 16,744.96 points, remaining just below its record high of just over 17,000 points in mid-December. At the same time, the MDax of medium-sized companies rose by 0.78% to 27,154.05 points.

Portfolio manager Thomas Altmann believes it is quite possible that the German stock market barometer could top its previous record in view of the low trading volumes. Most major investors have already closed their books for 2023, meaning that even small purchases could have a major impact on individual stocks and the DAX itself.

After a stock market-like 2022, the year that is coming to an end is once again a success for investors. The Dax is currently up around 20 percent.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

Latest

The then President of the Bundestag Wolfgang Schäuble (CDU) opens a meeting. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Günther: We are indebted to Schäuble

Schleswig-Holstein's Minister President and CDU state chairman Daniel Günther has paid tribute to the achievements of former Bundestag President, Federal Minister and CDU politician Wolfgang Schäuble. "Today is a sad day for Germany," said Günther on Wednesday. The country had lost one of its...

 and  Yaroslav Smith
Members Public