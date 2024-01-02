Stock exchange in Frankfurt - Dax remains stable

The DAX was stable on the first trading day of the new year. The significant opening gains on Tuesday, which at times brought the leading index close to its record high, crumbled again over the course of the day. Ultimately, however, a gain of 0.11 percent to 16,769.36 points remained. The MDax mid-cap index lost 1.10 percent to 26,838.34 points.

Source: www.stern.de