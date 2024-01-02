Stock exchange in Frankfurt - Dax remains stable
The DAX was stable on the first trading day of the new year. The significant opening gains on Tuesday, which at times brought the leading index close to its record high, crumbled again over the course of the day. Ultimately, however, a gain of 0.11 percent to 16,769.36 points remained. The MDax mid-cap index lost 1.10 percent to 26,838.34 points.
Read also:
- Why there is still no EU funding for green Saar steel
- 3 billion Saar Fund is unconstitutional
- Lack of snow also opens up new opportunities for winter tourism
- Abrupt end to e-car subsidies
Source: www.stern.de