Stock exchange in Frankfurt - Dax records significant losses

The German stock market fell sharply on Wednesday for the first time in months. After a subdued start, the Dax accelerated its slide in the afternoon and fell below the 16,500 point mark at times. The continued weakness of the US stock markets weighed on the market. Profits were taken there after the strong year-end rally, which also dampened the mood on Europe's stock exchanges.

Ultimately, the Dax lost 1.38% to 16,538.39 points after narrowly missing another record high the day before. The MDax of the 50 mid-cap stocks ended the day with a loss of 2.18 percent to 26,252.13 points. The situation was hardly any different across Europe. In the USA, where the technology stock exchange Nasdaq in particular had fallen sharply the day before, the downward trend continued a little further.

