DAX posts strong annual gain

Crisis year? Not for DAX investors. The German stock market barometer is up a good fifth this year. The numerous geopolitical upheavals are overshadowed by the end of the interest rate hikes.

It has turned out to be a good year for investors after all. The German stock market closed up on the last day of trading. At 16,752 points, the leading index DAX came to a halt, having recently already peeked over the 17,000 mark. Since the beginning of the year, this represents a rise of more than 20 percent. At the same time, the dip from the previous year has been more than made up for. In the second tier, however, the MDAX only managed an increase of 8%, while the SDAX gained 17%. The TecDAX rose by 14.2 percent. It is the exception rather than the rule for second-tier indices to underperform the DAX. This could open up opportunities for 2024.

German companies managed to generate solid profits despite high energy costs and political headwinds. However, the main driver of share prices was interest rates - especially in the last quarter of the year. After yields on the bond markets rose to multi-year highs in October, they then fell rapidly. At the end of the year, for example, they were at 2.0% in the ten-year range in Germany and significantly higher in the USA at 3.88%. At their respective highs in October, bonds had yielded just under 3 and just under 5 percent.

After six interest rate hikes in 2023, falling inflation rates had paved the way for the European Central Bank (ECB) to pursue a less restrictive interest rate policy in 2024. The associated speculation that key interest rates would fall significantly in the coming year put pressure on market interest rates and gave the stock market a year-end rally. Geopolitics, on the other hand, with Russia's ongoing war of aggression in Ukraine and the terrorist attack on Israel, ultimately had no impact and only caused temporary disruption on the stock market.

Heavyweights pull index upwards

The DAX benefited from the strength of its heavyweights: SAP (44.7 percent), Siemens (31.7 percent) and Airbus (25.8 percent) outperformed the index, in some cases significantly. Although Siemens is trading close to a record high, analysts see further potential with price targets of around 200 euros, also because the share is inexpensive compared to its European competitors.

Rheinmetall and Heidelberg Materials shares rose by more than 50 percent, making them the top performers. Covestro ended 2023 with a gain of 44.1 percent. The share price was driven by reports of takeover interest from the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (Adnoc), whereupon Covestro confirmed that it was in open-ended talks. A takeover price of up to EUR 60 per share was recently reported.

Twelve stocks buck the trend

Despite the good DAX annual results, 12 of the 40 DAX stocks closed the year in the red. Bayer, for example, bucked the trend, losing around 30 percent in value, still burdened by litigation risks resulting from the Monsanto takeover in 2018. Although verdicts relating to alleged cancer as a result of the weedkiller glyphosate developed by Monsanto are sometimes favorable for Bayer, this is by no means always the case.

In November, there was also news of the discontinuation of a study for the important drug candidate asundexiane due to a lack of efficacy. The anticoagulant had been seen as a potential successor to the drug Xarelto. Bayer's share price plummeted by around 20 percent on the news and has only recovered slightly since then.

The weakest DAX stocks in 2023 were Zalando (down 35 percent) and Siemens Energy (down 31.7 percent). The Zalando share suffered in particular from high inflation, which made consumers reluctant to spend. Siemens Energy, on the other hand, repeatedly issued warnings due to problems at its Spanish wind energy subsidiary Gamesa. When the company asked the state for help in October, the share price plummeted by up to 40 percent in just one day. In fact, Siemens Energy only asked for state guarantees to raise funds in order to be able to process the excessive orders and major projects. With the promise of state guarantees and also guarantees from banks as well as help from the parent company Siemens, the share price recovered within three weeks, at least from this setback.

Source: www.ntv.de